WFI to include junior wrestlers in fresh trails for Asian Olympic Qualifiers next year

The Wrestling Federation of India has decided to include a group of wrestlers, who will turn seniors of January 1, 2021, in the national trails for the rescheduled Asian Olympics qualifiers. The decision will make the qualification process for the senior wrestlers even more tougher.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) hosted the national trials in January earlier this year, in Sonepat, for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Kyrgyzstan in March. But, with the continental event being postponed to 2021 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the WFI has planned for fresh trails. As per reports, the upcoming national trails will also include a group of grapplers who will turn seniors on January 1, 2021, making the qualification process tougher for the seniors.

“(WFI is) keen on hosting the national championships in the next 2-3 months, situation permitting. Who know the situation might improve and we are able to hold the national championships in two-three months and a new lot of wrestlers may show promise. They might turn seniors on January 1, 2021 and become eligible for trials,” said Vinod Kumar, WFI Secretary, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Divya Kakran, who already qualified for the postponed Asian Olympic Qualifiers, was not convinced to get into a controversy regarding WFI’s decision to conduct fresh trails but is determined to perform even better in the rescheduled event. The athlete competes in the Women’s 68kg category.

“I cannot go against the wishes of WFI; it’s up to the federation to take a call on fresh trials. My job is to fight to get selected. I am sure if I have done well in the previous trials, I will do much better next time,” said the 2018 Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist.