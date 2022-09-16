WTA Chennai Open 2022 | Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale’s exit from women's doubles as India's campaign ends

Today at 2:44 PM
Karman Kaur Thandi and her partner Rutuja Bhosale were eliminated in the women's doubles quarter-finals of the Chennai Open 2022 WTA 250 tennis event on Thursday. Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale, were defeated 6-0, 6-3 by the top seeds Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani.
The Indian team, who narrowly defeated Prarthana Thombare and Jessy Rompies in the previous round, offered little resistance in the opening set as Dabrowski and Stefani, who together won the bronze medal in mixed doubles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, controlled the match's tempo and shut out Thandi and Bhosale.
After maintaining their serve in the second game of the second set, Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale eventually got on the board. They even went on to grab the advantage after breaking the Canadian-Brazilian pair in game three.
The happiness, however, was fleeting, as the top seeds easily won the match in straight sets by breaking the Indian pair's serve in the very next game.
The two Indian doubles teams at the WTA 250 meet, Ankita Raina and Rosalie van der Hoek of the Netherlands, as well as the all-Indian team of Riya Bhatia and Sharrmadaa Baluu, have already left the competition.
The only Indians in the main draw of the singles competition were Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi. Thandi reached the pre-quarterfinals but was unable to go beyond Eugenie Bouchard of Canada, the Wimbledon 2014 finalist, while Raina withdrew after losing to German Tatjana Maria in the second round
