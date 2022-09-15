sport iconTennis

    WTA Chennai Open | India's campaign in singles ends as Karman Kaur Thandi loses to Eugenie Bouchard

    Today at 10:44 AM

    Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA Chennai Open on Wednesday. Bouchard had to battle hard against Indian wild card Karman Kaur Thandi; after winning the first set 6-2, Bouchard trailed the tall powerful Thandi 2-5 in the second set before fighting her way to a tiebreaker.

    The Canadian won the tiebreaker for the loss of two points to complete the 6-2, 7-6 win in two hours and 13 minutes in front of a boisterous crowd rooting for one of their own. Bouchard’s countrywoman Rebecca Marino, seeded seventh, joined her in the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa.

    In the first match of the evening on SDAT Tennis Stadium’s Centre Court, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova came from 0-3 down in the first set to upset fifth seed Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 25 minutes and advance to the last eight.

    Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino also made her way to the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over sixth seed Qiang Wang.

    Results

    Linda Fruhvirtova beat Rebeeca Peterson (5) 6-4, 6-2

    Nao Hibino (Q) beat Qiang Wang (6) 6-2, 6-3

    Eugenie Bouchard beat Karman Kaur Thandi (WC) 6-2, 7-6 (2)

    Doubles

    Gabriela Dabrowski/ Luisa Stefani (1) beat Katie Swan/ Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-1

    Anna Blinkova/ Natela Dzalamidze beat Lidziya Marozava/ Kaitlyn Christian (2) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8

    Peangtarn Plipuech/ Moyuka Uchijima beat Riya Bhatia/ Sharrmadaa Baluu 6-2, 7-5

    Olivia Tjandramulia/ Arianne Hartono beat Astra Sharma/ Ekaterina Yashina 6-3, 6-1

    Anastasia Gasanova/ Oksana Selekhmeteva beat Ankita Raina/ Rosalie Van Der Hoek 6-1, 6-4

