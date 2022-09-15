Davis Cup 2022 | Casper Ruud main challenge as India take on Norway

India and Norway will play in the Group I match at Hkons Hall in Lillehammer on September 16 and 17, 2022, to resume the Davis Cup competition. Additionally, this would be India's first Davis Cup encounter with Norway, hence India has prepared a potent lineup to take on Norway from Friday.

Despite the devastating setback of Rohan Bopanna's last-minute injury-related withdrawal from the Indian Davis Cup roster, the team will seek to get off to a strong start under the leadership of Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, and Sumit Nagal. Norway, on the other hand, is not an easy opponent team to beat, particularly with US Open finalist and current World No. 2 Casper Ruud captaining their group.

Two singles matches will take place on the first day of the tie, proceeded by a doubles match and two more singles rubbers on the second day. In all, five matches will be played to determine the victor of the Davis Cup Group I tie.

The games will take place on an indoor hard court in Lillehammer's Hkons Hall, which also hosted the ice hockey competition for the Winter Olympics in 1994. The venue will be hosting a Davis Cup match for the first time, and in order to do so, a synthetic court has been installed atop a wooden floor, creating a slow and low-bounce environment.

Casper Ruud, a double Grand Slam finalist who is currently on fire, poses the biggest challenge to India. Although India has a fair chance against the other members of the Norway squad since they aren't as powerful, Ruud can thwart India's plans. Ramkumar Ramanathan (ranked 274), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (335), Sumit Nagal (ranked 483), and Sasikumar Mukund (416) will play singles for India, while Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni (replacing Bopanna in the doubles competition) will play the doubles.

Viktor Durasovic, who is placed No. 325 in the world, is Norway's second-best player behind Casper Ruud, levelling the power balance for the contest with India as well. India defeated Denmark in their most recent Davis Cup match, which took place in New Delhi earlier this year, with a score of 4-0.

Schedule

The match between India and Norway will take place in Lillehammer's Hkons Hall on September 16–17, 2022.

16th September - 2 singles

17th September - 1 doubles, 2 reverse singles

Squads:

India: Rohit Rajpal (non-playing captain), Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Mukund Sasikumar

Norway: Anders Haseth (non-playing captain), Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Lukas Hellum Lilleengen, Herman Hoeyeraal, Simen Sunde Bratholm