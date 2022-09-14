WTA Chennai Open | Ankita Raina loses in straight sets to Wimbledon semifinalist

Today at 11:08 AM
Ankita Raina, the top-ranked female tennis player in India, was eliminated early from the Chennai Open 2022 WTA 250 on Tuesday after falling to German fourth-seed Tatjana Maria. The German, a Wimbledon 2022 semifinalist, defeated Raina 6-0, 6-1 in one hour and 16 minutes on Tuesday.
Tatjana Maria broke Ankita Raina in the opening game, causing her to get uneasy right away. The 84th-ranked German easily won the opening set by combining her topspins and slices. Ankita Raina, who is ranked 325th, had more victories in the first set but was unable to convert her breakpoints, making nine unforced mistakes to Tatjana Maria's two.
The second set started off nicely for Ankita Raina, but she lost many game points in the first game. The Indian tennis player won the fifth game on her serve to put herself on the scoreboard after an hour and eight minutes. Tatjana Maria, however, ended the lopsided match by resoundingly winning the following two games.
In the doubles round, Ankita Raina and Rosalie Van Der Hoek of the Netherlands will oppose Anastasia Gasanova and Oksana Selekhmeteva of the Russian Tennis Federation.
Anastasia Gasanova defeated top-seeded Alison Riske-Amritraj of the USA in the first round with scores of 6-2, 6-3 earlier in the day. Karman Kaur Thandi, the No. 2 tennis player in India, defeated Chloe Paquet, the eighth-seeded Frenchwoman, on Monday to go to the second round. On Wednesday, Karman Kaur Thandi will compete against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon finalist, for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.