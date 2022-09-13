WTA Chennai Open | India's Karman Kaur Thandi stuns world no. 109 Chloe Paquet

Today at 12:08 PM
Karman Kaur Thandi of India won a tough match against Chloe Paquet of France on Monday to advance to the second round of the women's singles competition at the Chennai Open 2022 WTA 250 tennis tournament. Thandi, a wildcard participant, defeated the eighth-seed French player 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Facing world No. 109 Chloe Paquet, the Indian tennis player, who is ranked 359th in the WTA rankings, got out to an early lead and broke in the opening game. After the seventh game, Thandi had a 4-3 advantage against Paquet. However, the Indian tennis player suffered from excessive humidity since the number of unforced mistakes she made in the opening set rose to 19. By winning the final three games, Paquet ultimately gained the upper hand in the contest.
In the second set, Thandi's racket continued to produce unforced mistakes. To regain control of the game, the Indian, though, executed powerful serves and cross-court forehands. With a 2-0 advantage up front in the final, Paquet put Thandi on the defensive. The Indian staged a comeback to tie the match, and she then broke for the second time in the set to take the lead 4-3.
Following the break, Karman Kaur Thandi triumphed in the subsequent service game without conceding a point, then finished off one of the biggest victories of her career in difficult circumstances. Thandi defeated Chloe Paquet for the first time in this matchup as well. In 2019, the Indian has suffered a straight-sets loss to the French player.
The 2014 Wimbledon champion Eugenie Bouchard of Canada will be Thandi's opponent in the second round of the WTA 250 competition. In 2018, Karman Kaur Thandi attained a singles rating of 196, which was a career high. She was forced out of action due to a string of injuries, and the lockout also caused her ranking to drop. Ankita Raina, the best female tennis player in India, will compete on Tuesday. She will compete against German fourth seed Tatjana Maria.
