Davis Cup 2022 | Rohan Bopanna out of tie against Norway due to knee injury

Rohan Bopanna, India's most seasoned player, withdrew due to knee discomfort, which was a huge setback for the tennis team ahead of next week's Davis Cup 2022 World Group I match against Norway. Bopanna posted on social media that he had been told to take an extended break before making a return.

“I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love and devotion towards representing the country and withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway,” Bopanna said. “I have an inflammation on my knee and have been advised to rest it before I start competing again,” the Indian tennis player added.

It was revealed in July who will represent India in the Davis Cup match against Norway on September 16 and 17. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India's top-ranked men's singles player, Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, and Mukund Sasikumar were the other five players chosen for the tie in addition to Bopanna.

The substitute for Rohan Bopanna in the match against Norway has not yet been announced by the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

At the Adelaide International ATP 250 in January earlier in the year, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the doubles championship. In March, Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna combined to help India defeat Denmark in a playoff match, regaining entry into Group I.

However, Bopanna was eliminated in the first round of the men's and mixed doubles events at the US Open 2022 earlier this month.

Over the years, Rohan Bopanna has played a key role in India's Davis Cup organisation. The senior doubles player has played for India in 18 seasons, which is third-most among Indians. Anand Amritraj participated in 19 Davis Cup campaigns for India while Leander Paes competed in 30.