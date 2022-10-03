Rohan Bopanna bags his third doubles title after winning Tel Aviv Open 2022

The Tel Aviv Open finals were tricky for Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop to reach since each of the first three rounds required super tie-breaks. The Indo-Dutch team kept their finest performance for last, though, as they broke twice in the first three games to virtually end the set. Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second set after breaking through in the third game and, more importantly, maintaining their serve the entire time.