Rohan Bopanna bags his third doubles title after winning Tel Aviv Open 2022

Today at 11:53 AM
On Sunday at the Tel Aviv Open 2022 ATP 250 competition, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop took home the doubles championship. This was also the Indians' third final of the year, having made the summit clash three years this time, which shows his consistency.
The top contenders, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop defeated Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Andres Molteni of Argentina 6-2, 6-4 in the championship match. This was Rohan Bopanna's third doubles victory of the 2022 ATP Tour, who is 42 years old. Alongside fellow countryman Ramkumar Ramanathan, he has claimed the Adelaide International and the Maharashtra Open in January of this year.
The Tel Aviv Open finals were tricky for Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop to reach since each of the first three rounds required super tie-breaks. The Indo-Dutch team kept their finest performance for last, though, as they broke twice in the first three games to virtually end the set. Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second set after breaking through in the third game and, more importantly, maintaining their serve the entire time.
Additionally, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop win their maiden ATP doubles championship. In July of this year and in 2020, the duo made it to the European Open final, but they lost both times.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.