French Open 2022 | Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop advance to the semi-finals

Today at 1:57 PM
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, an Indo-Dutch duo, are on a roll at Roland Garros, having won their quarter-finals against the unseeded pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara. The duo won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-3), and now will be up against the 12th seeds, Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arévalo.
The 16th-seeded pair of Bopanna and Middelkoop went up against the unseeded pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara for a spot in the semi-finals and won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-3) to advance to the first-ever semi-final in the men's doubles tournament at Roland Garros. Rohan Bopanna, 42, is in terrific shape and shows no signs of slowing down, despite the fact that he and Middelkoop are on a winning streak.
Despite the fact that Glasspool and Heliövaara won the first set, Bopanna and Middelkoop turned the match around by winning the second set and bringing the match back into a dramatic super tie-breaker. Bopanna and Middelkoop, the 16th seeds, showed class as they outmatched the British-Finnish combination of Glasspool and Heliövaara to advance to the semi-final encounter with the 12th seeds, Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arévalo.
Meanwhile, Bopanna is the last Indian player to win a Grand Slam title when he won the French Open mixed doubles crown with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017. The last Indian to win men's doubles was Leander Paes. He won the 2013 US Open with Radek Stepanek.
