French Open 2022 | Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop advance to the semi-finals

The 16th-seeded pair of Bopanna and Middelkoop went up against the unseeded pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara for a spot in the semi-finals and won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-3) to advance to the first-ever semi-final in the men's doubles tournament at Roland Garros. Rohan Bopanna, 42, is in terrific shape and shows no signs of slowing down, despite the fact that he and Middelkoop are on a winning streak.