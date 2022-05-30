French Open 2022 | Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna out of mixed doubles

Today at 4:47 PM
On Sunday, former French Open champion Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were eliminated from their respective mixed doubles events at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. In one hour and 18 minutes, Bopanna and Andreja Klepac were defeated by Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar 7(7)-6(2), 6-4.
Both teams held all of their serves in the opening set and finished the tiebreaker at 2-2. Unfortunately, Rohan Bopanna and Andreja Klepac let up five consecutive points to lose ground and the opening set. Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar took advantage of an early break in the second set and maintained a two-game lead to advance to the next round.
Likewise, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodig were defeated 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 15 minutes by the Brazilian team of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares. Bopanna and Mirza were competing in second-round matches. Both the Indians, on the other hand, are still alive in the men's and women's doubles tournaments at Roland Garros.
Mirza and Hradecka of the Czech Republic will face Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff of the United States in the last 16 encounters on Monday. Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, who beat Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in their last round, will meet Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the French Open semi-finals.
