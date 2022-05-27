French Open 2022 | Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka advance to the second round in women's doubles

Today at 4:16 PM
Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka won the opening round of the French Open 2022 women's doubles tournament on Thursday at the Roland Garros Stadium. Saina Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, defeated Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan of Italy 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan began serving in the opening set, and both doubles teams maintained service until the ninth game. Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, on the other hand, lost the opening set due to four unforced mistakes in the tenth game, and they trailed 1-0 in the match.
Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, who made 19 silly mistakes in the first set, picked up their game in the second and defeated their opponents twice after the score was knotted at 2-2. Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, both previous French Open winners, brought their best foot forward to the fore and won the match decisively after pushing the match into the final set.
In the second round, the Indo-Czech team will play Kaja Juvanthe and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, who reached the WTA 250 Strasbourg Open final last week. With a 6-3, 6-4 win over Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and France's Fabrice Martin in the second round of the French Open, Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop advanced to the quarterfinals.
Bopanna and Middelkoop, seeded 16th, will go up against Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavis for a spot in the Roland Garros semi-finals. Meanwhile, Ramkumar Ramanathan and his American partner Hunter Reese lost their second-round match 6-3, 6-2 against sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of the United Kingdom in one hour and 27 minutes.
Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig have previously gone to the second round of the mixed doubles. They will, however, face an uphill battle in the following round against Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares of Brazil, who advanced after defeating top seeds Nicolas Mahut of France and Shuai Zhang of China.
