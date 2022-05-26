French Open 2022 | Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig progress into mixed doubles round of 16

Come the second set, the momentum was with the Indo-Croatian pair, as they broke their opponents twice to make it 4-0, and eventually sail into the last 16. But there were some concerns for Sania-Dodig, as they conceded 13 unforced errors, and three double faults as well. Now they could face the top seeds Nicolas Mahut of France and Shuai Zhang of China, provided there are no upsets.