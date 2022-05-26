French Open 2022 | Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig progress into mixed doubles round of 16

Today at 5:10 PM
As the mixed doubles competition started at the French Open on Thursday, India's Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig moved into the second round at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. The duo beat unseeded pair of Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Germany’s Laura Siegemund 7(7)-6(4), 6-2.
Even though the Indian and her partner went on to win the match, it wasn't the best of starts for the pair. They were broken early in the third game, but after that, they bounced back in the sixth to make it 3-3, and eventually went on to clinch the tie-breaker as well.
Come the second set, the momentum was with the Indo-Croatian pair, as they broke their opponents twice to make it 4-0, and eventually sail into the last 16. But there were some concerns for Sania-Dodig, as they conceded 13 unforced errors, and three double faults as well. Now they could face the top seeds Nicolas Mahut of France and Shuai Zhang of China, provided there are no upsets.
Earlier in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan won his first Grand Slam match along with his men’s doubles partner Hunter Reese of the USA. The pair took out Germany’s Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte 7(7)-6(4), 6-3 in one hour and 51 minutes to make it to the second round.
On the other hand, Rohan Bopanna and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop in men’s doubles will play Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin of France. The team of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Hunter Reese will play Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski.
