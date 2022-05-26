French Open 2022 | Ramkumar Ramanathan wins his first grand slam match, moves to second round in men's doubles

The unseeded Indo-American couple will face the sixth-seeded British-Dutch pair of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof next, hoping to keep their winning streak continuing. Prior to this, other Indian in the fray, Rohan Bopanna too had won his match with his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop. The duo won against the French pair of Luca Van Assche and Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 6-4, 6-1.