French Open 2022 | Ramkumar Ramanathan wins his first grand slam match, moves to second round in men's doubles

Ramkumar Ramanathan, an Indian tennis star who made his Grand Slam debut in doubles at the French Open 2022, put in a strong showing and won first-ever main draw match at any Grand Slam. Ramkumar Ramanathan, paired with American Hunter Reese to win against Germans Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte.
They played the German pair of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in the first round of the French Open 2022 and overcame nerves by saving 13 of the 13 break points they faced on their way to a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory.
The 27-year-old Indian tennis star has always been a phenomenal singles player, but he was unable to go through the French Open singles qualifications. Ramkumar Ramanathan, who chose to play doubles at a Grand Slam for the first time, appears to have gotten off to a good start, winning his maiden Grand Slam match.
The unseeded Indo-American couple will face the sixth-seeded British-Dutch pair of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof next, hoping to keep their winning streak continuing. Prior to this, other Indian in the fray, Rohan Bopanna too had won his match with his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop. The duo won against the French pair of Luca Van Assche and Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 6-4, 6-1.
