French Open 2022 | Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop advance to the second round in men's doubles

In one hour and two minutes, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop defeated local wildcard entrants Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-1. The Indo-Dutch team got off to a great start in the match, putting the French team under pressure early on. In the second game, Bopanna and Middelkoop broke Wayenburg and Van Assche to clinch the first set.

The French duo then staged a comeback to tie the match at 4-4. Bopanna and Middelkoop, on the other hand, won the following two games to take a 1-0 lead. Bopanna and Middelkoop beat Wayenburg and Van Assche in the second set and booked themselves a seat in the second round of the French Open 2022.

In the second round, Bopanna and Middelkoop will face the winner of the match between Sebastian Baez and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves and Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin.

In the first round of the women's doubles on Wednesday, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka have to go up against Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan. In the men's doubles match, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Hunter Reese of the United States will face Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte of Germany. After Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, and Yuki Bhambri were unable to qualify for the French Open 2022, no Indian tennis players will compete in the singles main event.