 user tracker image
sport iconTennis

    More Options

    All Grand Slams to try out 10-point tie-break in final set

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    A file image of Roger Federer.

    (Twitter)

    All Grand Slams to try out 10-point tie-break in final set

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:11 PM

    All four Grand Slams have agreed to implement a unified regulation for the final set of every match at the Majors, which is a significant step in the tennis game. According to the reports, all Grand Slams will now use a 10-point tiebreak in all tournaments on a temporary basis.

    This implies that every Grand Slam tournament - men's singles, women's singles, and all doubles events - will now have a 10-point match tiebreak, which will be contested at 6-6 in deciding sets.

    "On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are pleased to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set," a statement on the official website of Wimbledon read.

    This change is considered as a move toward improving the experience of spectators and players alike, as well as ensuring rule uniformity.

    Previously, each of the four Grand Slams had its own set of match tie-break rules. While the Wimbledon final was decided by a 7-point tie-break at 12-12, the US Open final was decided by a 7-point tie-break at 6-6. The French Open, on the other hand, did not believe in tie-breaks, and the match finished only when one player had a 2-game advantage after 6-6 in the final set, whilst the Australian Open used a 10-point tie-break after 6-6 in the final set.

    Starting with the French Open in May of this year, the standard regulations for all four Grand Slams are set to be implemented.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down