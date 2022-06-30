Wimbledon 2022 | Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka lose in first round of women’s doubles

Today at 2:10 PM
Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic lost on Wednesday in the opening round of the women's doubles competition at Wimbledon 2022. The sixth seeds fell to the unseeded team of Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Pole Magdalena 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
In the second round, Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia will take against Slovenian Viktoria Kuzmova and Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus. Mirza, 35, will not return to Wimbledon after this. At the end of the year, the Indian tennis pro is expected to call it quits.
Mirza will also compete at Wimbledon in the mixed doubles event, partnering with Mate Pavic of Croatia. The couple is sixth in the field. On Friday, the team's unseeded opponents will be David Vega Hernandez of Spain and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia. The Indian failed to get past the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year and was ousted in the second round of the women's doubles.
On Thursday, Ramkumar Ramanathan will compete in the men's doubles. He will face off against the American duo of Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul alongside Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
At Wimbledon this year, no Indian tennis players advanced to the singles competition. Prior to the Grand Slam, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri were beaten in the first qualifying round.
