Wimbledon 2022 | Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka lose in first round of women’s doubles

Mirza will also compete at Wimbledon in the mixed doubles event, partnering with Mate Pavic of Croatia. The couple is sixth in the field. On Friday, the team's unseeded opponents will be David Vega Hernandez of Spain and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia. The Indian failed to get past the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year and was ousted in the second round of the women's doubles.