Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advance to the quarter-finals at Birmingham and Queen’s

Today at 1:23 PM
The focus has turned to the grass courts with Wimbledon coming up next, following the end of the French Open which also marks the end of the clay-court season. Ace Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have also already switched to grass for their respective seasons.
While Rohan Bopanna is in fine form, having advanced to the round of 4 of the French Open men's doubles, Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, is also on a roll, having reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 Queen's Club Championships and the WTA 250 Birmingham Classic in doubles, respectively.
Bopanna, who is pairing with Denis Shapovalov of Canada for the second time, advanced to the round of 4 of the Stuttgart Open before falling to eventual winners Mate Pavi and Hubert Hurkacz. Bopanna and Shapovalov played a tough first-round match against Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martnez at the Queen's Club Championships, but they triumphed 7-6(6), 6-4 to advance to the round of 8 of the grass-court competition.
Meanwhile, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic convincingly overcame Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, 7-5, 6-2, to advance to the Birmingham Classic quarterfinals. Mirza is in her final year on the circuit and this is her first competition on grass this season.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.