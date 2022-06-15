Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advance to the quarter-finals at Birmingham and Queen’s

Bopanna, who is pairing with Denis Shapovalov of Canada for the second time, advanced to the round of 4 of the Stuttgart Open before falling to eventual winners Mate Pavi and Hubert Hurkacz. Bopanna and Shapovalov played a tough first-round match against Diego Schwartzman and Pedro Martnez at the Queen's Club Championships, but they triumphed 7-6(6), 6-4 to advance to the round of 8 of the grass-court competition.