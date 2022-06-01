French Open 2022 | Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka bow out from the women's doubles third round

Mirza and Hradecka, the 10th seeded pair, were defeated 6-4, 6-3 by Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff of the United States in one hour and 30 minutes at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Earlier, Mirza's French Open season came to an end when she lost her second-round mixed doubles match with Croatian partner Ivan Dodig .

A six-time Grand Slam champion, Mirza made her farewell appearance at Roland Garros since she has decided to retire from the circuit after this season. Meanwhile, the Hyderabadi and Hradecka got off to a rough start against Pegula-Gauff, missing their opening serve of the match, putting them under pressure right away.

Both teams held their serve until 3-5 in the first set when Mirza-Hradecka broke their opponents to gain some ground. Nevertheless, in the next game, the American duo rallied back to capture Mirza-serve Hradecka's and win the opening set.

The Indo-Czech duo broke their opposition in the first game of the second set to establish an early lead. They then dropped two of their next four service games, giving up the lead. Jessica Pegula served for the victory with a tight hold on the set at 5-3 and held on to eliminate Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka from the women's doubles.