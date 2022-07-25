Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop finish second at Hamburg Open

Today at 3:35 PM
The Indo-Dutch team of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, who were seeded fourth at the Hamburg Open, ended as runners-up after losing against the unseeded team of Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool. In this, his fourth final of the 2022 campaign, Rohan Bopanna placed second for the second time.
Bopanna and another Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan won two titles earlier this year in Adelaide and Maharashtra. After that, Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the Qatar Open finals. It was Bopanna's fourth final in Hamburg, but the Indo-Dutch team was unable to prevail and fell 2-6, 4-6 in a match that lasted little over an hour.
Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool came out swinging in the finals and took three of the five break point chances. However, Bopanna and Middelkoop, who advanced to the French Open round of four this year, failed to capitalize on any of their three break point chances, which naturally favored their opponents who displayed strong clay-court performance.
Bopanna and Middelkoop, however, upset Argentine-Spanish top-seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the round of four to go to the championship match. The Indian will next play at the Austrian Open, starting on Tuesday.
