Sumit Nagal returns to Indian squad for Norway tie in Davis Cup 2022

For the Davis Cup 2022 match against Norway on September 16 and 17, Sumit Nagal has once again been included in the Indian tennis squad. Due to an injury, the 24-year-old Sumit Nagal missed India's Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoff match against Denmark in March, which the Indians won 4-0.
A six-person team for the match against Norway was chosen by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. According to the AITA, the players were chosen based on their performances and availability. The other six members of the Indian tennis team, in addition to Sumit Nagal, are Ramkumar Ramathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, and Mukund Sasikumar.
The team's non-playing captain will be Rohit Rajpal, while Zeeshan Ali will serve as coach. Prajnesh, a specialist on clay courts who was kept off the Indian team for the Denmark match because it was set on grass courts, has also joined the Indian squad. Divij Sharan, a doubles expert, has been omitted.
The highest-ranked Indian singles tennis player in the world right now is Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is ranked 196 in the world according to the most recent ATP rankings. Mukund Sasikumar is rated 431st, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran is placed 295th.
Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal are rated 571st and 565th, respectively. Sharan's absence from the team makes it unclear who would join up with the seasoned tennis player in the only doubles match of the tie, but Rohan Bopanna will lead India's doubles attack.
Four singles matches and one doubles match are played in a Davis Cup tie. After losing to Finland in September of last year, India was demoted to the Davis Cup Group I playoffs. However, they were able to regain their place in Group I by defeating Denmark in March. The Davis Cup seasons in 1966, 1974, and 1987 saw the Indian tennis team's greatest results as runners-up.
