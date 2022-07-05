Wimbledon 2022 | Sania Mirza advances to the semi-finals of mixed doubles event

Today at 12:54 PM
After winning their Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles quarterfinal match on Monday, Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic will play in their first Grand Slam semifinal in five years. The sixth-seeded Indo-Croatian team defeated John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Mirza lost her most recent Grand Slam semi-final match in the women's doubles at the 2017 US Open. She will also be playing in her first Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final match. She had previously suffered three quarter-final knockouts (2011, 2013, and 2015).
The will be her first Wimbledon semi-final since she and Martina Hingis won the women's doubles title in 2015. Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, won three Grand Slam tennis tournaments in mixed doubles in 2009 at the Australian Open, 2012 at the French Open, and 2014 at the US Open.
Now she is just one victory away from the career of a mixed double grand slam after victory on Monday. The pair will either take on seventh-seeded Robert Farah of Colombia and Jeena Ostapenko of Latvia in the semifinals or second-seeded Desirae Krawczyk of the USA and Brit Neal Skupski.
Mirza, who had paired with Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic previously, was eliminated in the first round of the Wimbledon women's doubles competition.
