Australian Open 2022 | Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram lose quarters match, India's campaign ends

The mixed doubles team of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram lost their Australian Open 2022 quarterfinals match in Melbourne on Tuesday. They lost the match in an hour and thirty minutes with a score of 6-4, 7-6(5), thus ending India's campaign at the ongoing Australian Open Grand Slam,

Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram lost the opening set 2-0 after being broken in the first game and giving up two break opportunities in the second. Sania used her topspin lob to great success in the next three games as the seasoned duo took the momentum back.

Only one of the eight break points was converted by Mirza and Ram, allowing Fourlis and Kubler to win the opening set in 40 minutes. The previous Grand Slam champions, came out firing in the second set, building to a 4-1 lead.

After defeating previous year's finalists Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden in the second round, Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler won the following three games to even the score at 4-4.

In the tiebreaker, Mirza and Ram ran out of steam against the younger duo, losing the set and match.

The Indo-American duo had defeated Australia's Ellen Perez and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands in the second round after coming up trumps against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in the first round on their route to the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok had already exited the women's doubles in the first round.

In both men's and mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna has lost his first-round matches. In the singles main tournament, no Indian tennis player advanced past the qualifying round.

Sania Mirza, who is in her last season, and Mahesh Bhupathi won the Australian Open mixed doubles title in 2009. In 2016, she and Martina Hingis won the women's doubles title.