Australian Open 2022 | Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram progress to second round in mixed doubles

Today at 11:45 AM
The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram entered the second round of the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles event, as they beat Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in Melbourne on Thursday. The unseeded pair won their first-round match 6-3, 7-6(3), comfortably.
Mirza and Ram dominated the match from the start and pocketed the first set in 25 minutes, 6-3. Come the second set, the duo were stretched to a tie-break, but eventually managed to win that as well. The Indo-American pair will now face the winner of the match between Robert Farah-Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Matwe Middelkoop-Ellen Perez.
Prior to this, Mirza had lost her first round match in the women's doubles, partnering Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok. Now Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Darija Jurak Schreiber will play against Andrey Golubev from Kazakhstan and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok.
On the other hand, in the men's doubles Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost to wild card pair of Christopher Rungkat and Treat Huey 6-3, 6-7(2), 2-6.
Apart from this, none of the singles players managed to make it to the main draw of the event once again. Yuki Bhambri was making a return to competitive tennis after a long injury layoff, but lost in the qualifiers.
