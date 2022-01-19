Australian Open 2022 | Saina Mirza and Rohan Bopanna eliminated in round 1

Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok from Ukraine seeded 12th, were defeated 6-4, 7-6 by Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek, an unseeded Slovenian pair, in one hour and 36 minutes. In the fifth game of the opening set, the Indo-Ukrainian duo had three break points but were unable to convert any of them. Mirza and Kichenok were subsequently broken in the eighth game to go down 5-3, and although breaking back to tie the game at 5-4, they dropped service again in the following game to lose the set.