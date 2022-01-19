Australian Open 2022 | Decided that this will be my last season, reveals Sania Mirza
Today at 7:36 PM
Sania Mirza, one of India's most distinguished tennis players, confirmed her retirement plans after losing in the first round of the Australian Open 2022 women's doubles on Wednesday. Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok lost in round 1 against Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.
In one hour and 37 minutes, Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok fell 4-6, 6-7(5) against Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan of Slovenia with Kichenok off her game, as unforced errors flooded off her racquet the whole match. Sania, on the other hand, will compete in the mixed doubles alongside American Rajeev Ram.
Mirza declared after the loss that 2022 will be her final season on the tour, and she is determined to finish it. “I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to,” Mirza was quoted as saying by a Times of India journalist in the press conference.
Mirza has played on the professional tour since 2003, and the Hyderabadi has spent 19 years at the pinnacle of the sport. She was the world No. 1 in doubles for a while and has six Grand Slam victories to her credit. Mirza also had one of the most successful singles careers from an Indian female player.
She reached her peak of world rank 27 in mid-2007 and also defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova, Vera Zvonareva, and Marion Bartoli, as well as former world No. 1s Martina Hingis, Dinara Safina, and Victoria Azarenka, but due to a significant wrist injury, she had to retire from singles.
Mirza is one of just two Indian women's tennis players to win a WTA championship, and like previously mentioned the only player to be ranked in the top 100 of the singles ranking with a career-high rank of 27.
