Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan enter semis of ATP Adelaide 250

The Indian doubles tennis combo of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan breezed into the ATP Adelaide 250 semi-finals, practically steamrolling over the tandem of Benjamin Bonzi-Hugo Nys. The team of India's No. 1 doubles player and No. 1 singles player triumphed in straight games, 6-1, 6-3.
On the men's doubles circuit, Rohan Bopanna usually partners up with Canadian Denis Shapovalov, but this time he partnered up with Ramkumar Ramanathan when the Canadian prodigy was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Ramanathan, who recently won his first ATP Challenger singles title in Manama, Bahrain, is also in good form, and he and Bopanna are clicking like a well-oiled machine, beating the French-Monaco pair of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys in the quarterfinals in a one-sided display of dominating doubles tennis.
This is the ideal start to the 2022 season for Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, particularly in the run-up to the Australian Open swing.
On the other hand, Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner, Nadiia Kichenok, are off to a good start in the 2022 season, as they are due to face Ash Barty and Storm Sanders in the semi-finals of the WTA 500 Adelaide International, which is being contested concurrently in Australia.
