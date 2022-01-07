Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan enter semis of ATP Adelaide 250

On the men's doubles circuit, Rohan Bopanna usually partners up with Canadian Denis Shapovalov, but this time he partnered up with Ramkumar Ramanathan when the Canadian prodigy was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ramanathan, who recently won his first ATP Challenger singles title in Manama, Bahrain, is also in good form, and he and Bopanna are clicking like a well-oiled machine, beating the French-Monaco pair of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys in the quarterfinals in a one-sided display of dominating doubles tennis.

This is the ideal start to the 2022 season for Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, particularly in the run-up to the Australian Open swing.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner, Nadiia Kichenok, are off to a good start in the 2022 season, as they are due to face Ash Barty and Storm Sanders in the semi-finals of the WTA 500 Adelaide International, which is being contested concurrently in Australia.