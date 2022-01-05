Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok enter quarters of Adelaide International 2022

Today at 5:58 PM
At the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament round of 16, India's tennis ace Sania Mirza and her women’s doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok from Ukraine came out on top against the second-seeded women’s doubles pair consisting of G. Olmos from Mexico and G. Dabrowski from Canada.
Coming from a set down, they came back to win the next two sets and advanced to the quarterfinals with a score of 1-6, 6-3, 10-8. In the quarter-finals, the Indian tennis veteran and Kichenok will play the winner of the match between the Australian pair of Priscilla Hon and Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz who are up against Shelby Rogers and Heather Watson.
In other news, the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 tournament saw Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan go to the round of 16 in Adelaide. In the round of 32, the duo of Bopanna-Ramanathan defeated American Jamie Cerretani and Brazilian Fernando Romboli 6-2, 6-1. Now in the round of 16, they will meet Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the United States.
