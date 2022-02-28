Sania Mirza back in top 50 WTA doubles rankings after solid performances at Qatar and Dubai

Today at 8:28 PM
Sania Mirza has shown some tremendous form this year, in her recent outings at Dubai Tennis Championships and the Qatar Open, which has helped her gain a few spots in the WTA doubles rankings. The six-time Grand Slam winner has now moved up to the 48th spot, her best ranking ever since her return.
Partnering Czech player Lucie Hradecka, Mirza beat the Australian Open women's doubles runners-up and the champions in back-to-back clashes at the Qatar Open last week. The pair of Mirza-Hradecka also managed to reach the semis of WTA 500 and WTA 1000 tournaments, respectively, in the last two tournaments.
Earlier this year, the former world no.1 player in women's doubles, Mirza had announced during the Australian Open, that 2022 would be her last season as a professional player. Mirza was also away from the sport for a few years after the birth of her child. That meant that the ace tennis star had fallen out of the top 50 rankings.
Mirza's last Grand Slam win had come back at the 2016 Australian Open, where she lifted the women's doubles trophy along with Martina Hingis. Also her last mixed doubles Grand Slam win came at the 2014 US Open, where she partnered Brazil's doubles specialist player Bruno Soares.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.