Qatar Open | Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov reach men's doubles final

Today at 6:20 PM
Rohan Bopanna, the Indian tennis veteran, is on a tear right now, having reached the finals of yet another event, this time alongside Canadian phenom Denis Shapovalov. The duo won their ATP 250 Qatar Open semi-final match against Botic van de Zandschulp and Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 7(7)-6. (2).
The Indo-Canadian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Rotterdam Open last week. However, the pair seemed to be on a stronger run in Qatar, as they won rather handily on Friday. With the exception of a heated second set that forced a tiebreaker, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov had no issue taming the Dutch American duo.
Rohan Bopanna, who has already won two championships this season alongside fellow Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan - the Adelaide International and the Maharashtra Open - is on the verge of winning his third as he has advanced to the finals of the Qatar Open, but this time with Denis Shapovalov at his side.
Bopanna hasn't lost in either of the finals he's played in since 2022, having won both. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his winning streak. This tournament will help him improve upon his plummeting world ranking as well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.