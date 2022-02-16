Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advance in doubles competitions at Dubai & Qatar

Today at 6:03 PM
Tennis aces from India Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are back in action this week in two different competitions, and both have advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's and men's doubles championships in Dubai and Qatar, with their partners. Interestingly, this is Mirza's last season.
Every event is significant to the legendary player Sania Mirza, who declared during the Australian Open 2022 that this will be her final season on the circuit. In the Round of 16 match at the Dubai Tennis Championships with Czech partner Lucie Hradecka, the couple had to overcome an early scare against Demi Schuurs-Chan Hao-Ching.
Mirza-Hradecka played some tough tennis throughout the match before prevailing 7-6(3), 5-7, 11-9 to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 competition. Next up, the Indo-Czech duo will compete for a spot in the semi-finals against Alexandra Krunic and Shuko Aoyama.
Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have made it to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open after escaping another scare on the way. After defeating Czech Jiri Vesely and Alex Molcan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-10, the Indo-Canadian combination will face Sander Gille and Jordan Vliegen, the fourth-seeded all-Belgian combo, for a place in the event's semi-finals, which will take place on Wednesday evening.
