Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advance in doubles competitions at Dubai & Qatar

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have made it to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open after escaping another scare on the way. After defeating Czech Jiri Vesely and Alex Molcan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-10, the Indo-Canadian combination will face Sander Gille and Jordan Vliegen, the fourth-seeded all-Belgian combo, for a place in the event's semi-finals, which will take place on Wednesday evening.