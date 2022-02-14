Bengaluru Open 2022 | Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win men's doubles title

Today at 2:50 PM
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan of India won the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger doubles championship on Saturday, defeating Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Muller of France in the final. The Indian duo prevailed 6-3, 6-2 at the KSLTA Stadium with the help of the home fans to win the title.
Meanwhile, qualifier Borna Gojo of Croatia came back from a set down to beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the final two sets to advance to the singles final, where he will face Taipei's Chun-Hsin Tseng for the championship.
After falling behind 2-5 in the first set, Tseng came back to win 7-5, 6-4 over sixth seed Enzo Couacaud of France. The combination of Ramkumar's rapid serves and Saketh's precise volleys proved lethal as the duo raced to a 4-1 lead before clinching the opening set at 6-3.
Muller, who had played two matches the day before, and Grenier, who had played two matches the day before, we were unable to withstand the assault of wins from the Indian pair and lost without much of a fight. Gojo and Muller were a flawless match, as both players kept their serves until the ninth game when Gojo lost his serve and the set.
The second set was similar until Gojo broke his opponent's serve to go 5-3 up and maintained his serve to go back into the match. The momentum aided him so much that he didn't even give his opponent a chance to respond as he blanked Muller on the back of three breaks.
After Enzo had maintained his serve in the other semifinal, the opponents broke each other's service in the following three games, putting the Taipei player down 2-5. Tseng never looked back after getting into a rhythm, winning five games in a row to take the first set 7-5.
Both players put each other to the test in the second set, with Tseng finally getting the break he needed in the fifth game to close out the set and match.
