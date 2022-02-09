Bengaluru Open 2022 | Prajnesh Gunneswaran makes it to second round in men's singles

Today at 5:29 PM
On Tuesday, Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round of the Bengaluru Open 2022 men's singles tournament, while Ramkumar Ramanathan and Arjun Khade were eliminated early. In his opening round match, Gunneswaran, defeated Mathias Bourgue of France 7(7)-6(4), 6-2.
In the round of 16, he will face Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic, the top seed. Gunneswaran won the Bengaluru Open in 2018 and is the only Indian to reach the second round of this year's ATP Challenger competition. Another top Indian, Ramkumar Ramanathan, was defeated by Australia's Max Purcell 6-3, 0-6, 5-7.
Ramkumar Ramanathan dominated the first set, however in the second set, Max Purcell blanked Ramkumar Ramanathan and roared back into the match. Both players were evenly matched in the third set. Max Purcell stepped up at 5-5 and took the next two games to go to the next round.
Meanwhile, Arjun Khade was defeated 6-1, 6-2 by Turkey's Altug Celikbilek, who was seeded fifth. India's Rishi Reddy was defeated by France's Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-3, while S D Prajwal Dev was defeated by Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-2, 6-2.
On Monday, Saketh Myneni withdrew from the first round of the singles main event. Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan advanced in doubles after receiving a walkover. Their Turkish opponents, Altug Celikbilek and Cem Ilkel withdrew in the middle of the match.
Toshihide Matsui and Markos Kalovelonis will face Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in their double’s opener tomorrow. On Wednesday, Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will compete against Borna Gojo and Dimitar Kuzmanov.
