Bengaluru Open 2022 | Saketh Myneni ousted in men's single first round match

In the doubles event, though, the 34-year-old former Asian Games gold medalist is still alive. He'll be paired with Ramkumar Ramanathan, who won the Maharashtra Open 2022 with Rohan Bopanna recently. In the round of 16, Myneni and Ramanathan will face Toshihide Matsui and Markos Kalovelonis, who were seeded third in the competition.