Maharashtra Open 2022 | Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan progress into quarters of men's doubles

Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 doubles event in Pune. The Indian duo, seeded second in the event, upset the American duo of Jamie Cerretani and Nicholas Monroe in one hour and 18 minutes, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

The match began smoothly for Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who raced to a 4-1 lead. The pair won the opening set decisively with powerful serves. Cerretani and Monroe stepped up in the second set and broke the Indians in the second game. The Americans maintained their dominance and forced the contest into a super tiebreaker.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan began the final with increased vigor and took a 7-4 lead. After then, Rohan Bopanna lost a few opportunities, allowing Cerretani and Monroe to re-enter the match.

After the scores were deadlocked at 7-7, the Indian second seeds recovered control and won the match.

The Indian duo, who won the Adelaide International earlier this year, will face Austria's Alexander Erler and Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan, an Indian pair were defeated 6-3, 6-4 by fellow Indians Saketh Myneni and Sasikumar Mukund.

Joao Sousa and Dennis Novak were changed in the doubles draw hours before the match on Wednesday by Myneni and Mukund after Sousa hurt his left thigh. In the quarterfinals, Myneni-Mukund will face the top-seeded Australian pair of John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji upset Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja 6-1, 6-4 to advance.

Yuki Bhambri, the only Indian singles player still alive in the championship, will face eighth seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy in the round of 16 on Thursday.

In the first round, Bhambri beat Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik.