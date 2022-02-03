Davis Cup 2022 | Sumit Nagal left out of team, Yuki Bhambri included for tie against Denmark

Sumit Nagal has been left out of India's Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoffs versus Denmark, which will take place on March 4 and 5. Nagal, the world No. 222, has been out of play since having hip surgery in November, so now Yuki Bhambri, world No. 863, will take his spot in upcoming fixture.

Other players picked for India against the Denmark match are Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Divij Sharan, and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna. One doubles match and four singles matches will be contested on the grass courts at Delhi Gymkhana Club in New Delhi in India's clash versus Denmark. Due to the COVID-19, the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) has added three reserve players - Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha, and Digvijay Pratap Singh - as a precaution. The Indian team's non-playing captain will be Rohit Rajpal, while the coach will be Zeeshan Ali. On February 23, the full team will meet in New Delhi. Denmark is ranked 97th in the world. Holger Rune is the team's highest-ranked player. He'll be in charge of the visitors' challenge. The victor of the tie will advance to World Group I ties later this year, while the losers will be placed in the men's tennis tournament's Group 2. In the Davis Cup 2021 season, India was relegated to the Group I playoffs after losing to Finland in a Group I tie. The Indian tennis team has never won the Davis Cup but has come close three times - in 1966, 1974, and 1987. INDIAN TEAM AGAINST DENMARK Team: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan Reserves: Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha, Digvijay Pratap Singh Coach: Zeeshan Ali Non-playing captain: Rohit Rajpal