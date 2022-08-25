US Open 2022 | Yuki Bhambri in second round of qualifiers, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan lose

Today at 5:30 PM
Ace India player Yuki Bhambri moved into the second round of the US Open 2022 men's singles qualifiers after he overcame Moldova’s Radu Albot in New York on Wednesday. Bhambri, 552 in the ATP rankings, beat world No. 107 Radu Albot 7(7)-6(4), 6-4 in one hour and 34 minutes to move into next round.
It was a slow start for Yuki in the first set, as his service was broken by his opponent, but then the Indian too returned the favor. At one stage, he was leading 5-2 in the set. But a few unforced errors and a spate of double faults allowed his opponent to come back in the match. The set moved into the tie-breaker, and Yuki did not look back from there to take the first set.
Even though the unforced errors kept coming by the Indian, he was far superior on the net and had better breakpoint conversion. As he clinched the second set, he made it to the next round as well.
Now Yuki will take on the world No. 155 Zizou Bergs of Belgium in the second qualifying round of the Grand Slam event on Thursday. In all, there are three qualifying rounds in the men's singles, before the main draw gets underway. On the other hand, it was curtains for India’s highest-ranked men’s singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Sumit Nagal. The duo crashed out of their respective qualifying matches.
The world no. 241 Ramanathan, lost to 18-year-old American Bruno Kuzuhara 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 28 minutes. Nagal, ranked 464, lost to world No. 132 Vasek Pospisil of Canada 7(7)-6(2), 6-4.
