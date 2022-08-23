Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to elbow injury

Sania Mirza has made the sad decision to withdraw from the US Open, which was to be her final Grand Slam on professional circuit, after suffering an elbow injury during the National Bank Open in Canada two weeks ago. The Indian has six Grand Slam titles to her name, the most by any female in India.

The former tennis player who had the world No. 1 ranking, announced this on Instagram and provided a thorough update on her injury. Meanwhile, she has shown decent form this year, reaching the semis of quite a few tournaments. "Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously, didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon," Mirza wrote on her Instagram story. "I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you posted," she mentioned. Many fans are disappointed by this news since they were hoping to see the six-time Grand Slam winner play her final match at Flushing Meadows.