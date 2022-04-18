Billie Jean King Cup 2022 | India beat South Korea to remain in Group I

Team India concluded its campaign with another win, this time over South Korea, at the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania Group I in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday. This was India's third straight win in the competition, after registering victories over Indonesia and New Zealand.

China and Japan, meanwhile, have progressed to the play-offs, while Indonesia and New Zealand are relegated to Group II. India and South Korea, on the other hand, remain in next season's Group I. China along with an unbeaten Japanese team progressed to the play-offs while Indonesia and New Zealand were relegated to Group II. India and South Korea finished third and fourth, respectively, to keep their places in next season's Group I. In the tie against Korea, Riya Bhatia, beat 1535-ranked Kim Na Ri 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in one hour and 55 minutes. Then India's highest-ranked singles player Ankita Raina beat world No. 583 Kim Da Bin. She displayed fine form against her South Korean opponent from the start and won 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 29 minutes. In the women's doubles though, once again the Indian team was defeated. Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia lost their match against Han Na Lae and Kim Na Ri 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and two minutes. India's best finish in the competition was in 2020 when they had finished second in their group and had managed to reach the playoffs, where they lost 1-3 to Latvia.