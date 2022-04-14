Billie Jean King Cup 2022 | India thrashed 0-3 by China, to face Indonesia next

Today at 8:43 PM
The Indian women's team faced yet another defeat at the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 Asia/Oceania Group I, going down 0-3 to China in Antalya, Turkey on Wednesday. The Billie Jean Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is a world team championship, exclusive only to women tennis players.
The tie began with world no. 463 Riya Bhatia facing Lin Zhu, ranked 106 in the world. The 24-year-old Bhatia lost 6-1, 6-3 in one hour 23 minutes, and conceded 10 double faults in the process. India's top-ranked women's singles player lost against 97th-ranked Qiang Wang.
It was once again a one-sided match where the Chinese player won 6-4, 6-2 in the one hour 28 minutes. The tie was already lost, and in the third match of the day, the doubles team of Sowjanya Bavisetti and Rutuja Bhosle lost against YiFan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang.
Sowjanya-Rutuja lost 7-5, 6-1 in one hour 22 minutes. This defeat means that the Indians are in the last spot at the moment after they lost to Japan on Tuesday. Japan, China, and South Korea occupy the top three places in the standings, while India, Indonesia, and New Zealand are tied for the last spot.
Meanwhile, only the top two teams will move to the play-offs, while fifth and sixth-placed teams will be relegated to next year’s Group II zone.
India will play Indonesia next.
