Davis Cup and Asian Games tennis events rescheduled to avoid fixture clash

Today at 5:44 PM
To prevent scheduling conflicts, the dates for the tennis events at the Asian Games 2022 and the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I matches scheduled later this year have been changed. Previously, the Asian Games tennis competitions were set to take place from September 10 to 14 this year.
On the other hand, Davis Cup World Group I matches were set to take place from September 16-17 or 17-18, leaving a little gap between the two events. According to PTI, the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) has petitioned the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to modify the dates so that India may send its strongest teams to both major games.
With India due to play Norway in a Davis Cup game, the AITA stated that getting to China and being match ready in such a short period was not realistic. From September 10 to 25, 2022, the Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China.
The Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and the Asian Tennis Association (AITA) worked jointly to persuade the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to change the dates for the Davis Cup World Group I matches. The Asian Tennis Federation also made changes to the Asian Games tennis program to offer the best possible conditions.
The Davis Cup match between India and Norway, as well as matches involving nine other Asian tennis nations, will now take place on September 14-15, while the Asian Games tennis competitions will take place from September 18 to 24.
