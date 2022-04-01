Davis Cup 2022 | India to play Norway next in World Group I encounter in September

Even if the Indian players finish their Asian Games commitments by April 14, getting to Norway for the match will be challenging due to the players' requirement to acclimate before taking to the courts. The All-India Tennis Association (AITA) will face a difficult task in ensuring that the country is represented in both events.

"We and the Asian Tennis Federation had spoken to ITF about this since 12 Asian countries are going to be affected by this. We had asked for a change in date, but they did not agree, so we are filing an appeal to the ITF," AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar told PTI.

"We, like other nations, wish to participate in both competitions. Pakistan has also filed its own appeal. Let's see what happens." In the history of the Davis Cup , India and Norway, which has world number eight Casper Ruud, have never met.

Viktor Durasovic, who is ranked 329 in the singles ATP rankings, is their next best player. "Every tie at this level is difficult, but an away tie presents a unique difficulty. It's too early to tell whether or not the draw favors us. There's still plenty of time until the tie, so don't get too excited "India's coach, Zeeshan Ali, stated.