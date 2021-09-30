Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai crash out in opening round of Chicago Fall Tennis Classic

Today at 3:36 PM
After a solid showing in the Ostrava Open last week, Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Zhang Shuai crashed out in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic 2021 in the USA. The Indo-Chinese pair lost their match against CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide 1-6, 7-5, 6-10.
Youngster Vandeweghe had earlier partnered Mirza in the US Open, but the duo had lost in the first round itself. Mirza and Zhang were no match to the opposition pair, and the latter took the first set 1-6. Come the second, The Mirza and Zhang broke Vandeweghe and Doldehide in the second game, but conceded their lead soon after, according to a report in Olympics.com. But somehow the Asian duo found a way back in the match, and from being 4-5 down, clinched the second set 7-5.
But in the decider the Asian team were no match to their American counterparts. They lost 10-6 in the tie-breaker. Interestingly, Mirza and Zhang had won the Ostrava Open in Czech Republic last week.
