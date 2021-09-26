2021 Ostrava Open | Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai set up title clash after inspiring win

Today at 12:21 PM
The Indo-Chinese duo of Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai stormed into the final of the Ostrava Open in the women’s doubles event with a win over Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya. The third-seeded pair will be against Magda Linette/Bernarda Pera or Kaitlyn Christian/ Erin Routliffe in the final.
The pair of Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai had already played some top-notch Tennis in the ongoing competition, but the clash against the fourth-seeded opponents from Japan was also going to be a tough task. However, it turned out to be a convincing win after all, with the Indo-Chinese pair winning the match with final scores of 6-2, 7-5.
Mirza-Shuai went off to a flier and took a 4-0 in the first set, dictating terms throughout. However, they were broken in the fifth game, but that never changed the course of the game, as the duo claimed the set 6-4. The Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya pair were much better in the second set, having handed themselves an opportunity to win the set by breaking late into the set.
But, Mirza-Shuai never gave up, broke the succeeding game to restore parity. Locked at 5-5 in the fifth set, the Indo-Chinese force shifted gears to win two consecutive games and seal the deal to book a ticket for the summit clash.
Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai will face either Poland’s Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera of the USA, or the American-Kiwi pair of Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe in the title clash.
