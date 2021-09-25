2021 Ostrava Open | Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai enters semi-final in women's doubles

Today at 4:47 PM
Pairing up with 2021 US Open women’s doubles champion Zhang Shuai, Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza moved to the semi-final of the ongoing Ostrava Open, in the Czech Republic. Up against Belarus’ Lidziya Marozava and Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, the Indo-Chinese duo won the first set quite convincingly.
But, they lost the second set with identical score-lines. Their serve was broken in the third game itself, but they managed to restore parity later on. However, Lidziya and Anna managed to break once again and walk away with the set.
In the decider, Sania and Zhang started with a bang, never allowing the opponents to take control of the game. The women’s pair claimed their third match point to seal the deal, with the final scores reading 6-3, 3-6, 10-6, ending the match in one-hour and 12 minutes.
The second-seeded duo will be up against the fourth-seeded Japanese force of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya in the semi-final.
