    Sania Mirza enters quarters of women's doubles in Ostrava Open

    A file image of Sania Mirza.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:37 PM

    Indo-Chinese pair of Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang made it to the quarter-finals of the WTA Ostrava Open on Tuesday, September 21, after beating Emina Bektas and Great Britain’s Tara Moore 6-7, 7-5, 10-7. The pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Emily Webley-Smith lost their pre-quarters match in straight sets.

    India's tennis ace Sania Mirza is showing scintillating form as she, along with her Chinese partner Shuai Zhang, made it to the women's doubles quarter-finals at the WTA Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic on Tuesday. The Indo-Chinese duo beat USA’s Emina Bektas and Great Britain’s Tara Moore 6-7, 7-5, 10-7 in the round of 16 match.

    Now the second seeds Mirza and Zhang will face Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Belarus’ Lidziya Marozava next for a place in the semis. After losing out in the quarters at the Luxembourg Open, the Indo-Chinese pair will be looking to go the distance here. 

    But it wasn't the best out outings for another Indian Rutuja Bhosale and her British partner Emily Webley-Smith. The team was eliminated in the round of 16 from women's doubles competition. Rutuja-Emily lost 6-3, 6-4 to the American-Kiwi pair of Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe. 

    Earlier, Rutuja was not able to make it to the singles main draw and lost 6-0, 6-1 to Poland’s Magda Linette in the opening round of qualifying.

