2021 Davis Cup | Rohan Bopanna and Rakumar Ramanathan lose doubles, India go down 1-3 to Finland

However, the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost the doubles fixture 6-7(2) 6-7(2) to Henri Kontinen and Harri Heliovaara in one hour and 38 minutes, thus ending India’s hopes. Both the teams played on even keel in both the sets, eventually forcing each to tie-breakers, but, slip-ups from the Indians at crucial junctures, including a double fault from Ramkumar in the opening set, allowed Finland to walk away with the match.