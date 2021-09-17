Sania Mirza-Zhang Shuai pair crash out of Luxembourg Open

Today at 11:49 AM
Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai were knocked out of the women’s doubles event of the Luxembourg Open 2021 on Thursday. The Indo-Chinese pair, seeded second in the tournament, lost to the unseeded team of Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck, from Belgium.
Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai were expected to run over their Belgian counterparts in the quarter-final of the Luxembourg Open 2021, after a dominating win in the Tayisiya Morderger and Yana Morderger in the round of 16 clash on Wednesday. However, the Belgian pair - Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck thought otherwise.
The Sania-Zhang duo started off the match with a flier, having claimed the opening set 6-3, but, things went downhill from there on. Even though the pair got a break point in the first game of the second set, they got an initial boost. But, the opponents came back strongly by claiming back-to-back break points in the second and fourth games respectively, to eventually win it 6-3.
The tie-breaker was an enthralling one, with the pairs tied at 7-7 at one point. But, the Europeans somehow managed to register successive points and eventually claim the set 10-8 and with it, the match.
The Belgian pair will now be playing against the third-seeded Japanese pair of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya in the semi-final.
