Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji lift Cassis Open men's doubles trophy

The Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji lifted the men's doubles title of Cassis Open in France. They now get 80 ranking points each for their effort. Earlier, in the singles, Ramanathan had bowed out in the quarter-finals after he lost out to L Broady of Great Britain.
Indian tennis pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji lifted the Cassis Open men's doubles title on Saturday, in France. The Indian pair was seeded third in the tournament got the better of the second-seeded pair of Hans Hach Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela from Mexico 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.
Courtesy of this win, Ramanathan and Balaji got 80 ranking points each, according to Olympics.com. Interestingly, this is Balaji's seventh Challenger doubles title, and sixth for Ramanathan.
But the Indian duo had it rather easy in the tournament after they received a bye in the first round and a walkover in the second. Come the semis, they beat Ernesto Escobedo and Fernando Romboli 6-3, 6-2. Having said that, it wasn't that easy for two other Indian pairs of Jeevan Neduncheziyan and Purav Raja and Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vignesh Peranamallur. Both the teams made an exit in the Round of 16.
Apart from this, Ramanathan competed in the singles event, but lost out in the quarters L Broady of Great Britain. Now the focus shifts to the Davis Cup, where Ramanathan will take part in Finland, starting September 17.
