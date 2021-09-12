Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji lift Cassis Open men's doubles trophy

But the Indian duo had it rather easy in the tournament after they received a bye in the first round and a walkover in the second. Come the semis, they beat Ernesto Escobedo and Fernando Romboli 6-3, 6-2. Having said that, it wasn't that easy for two other Indian pairs of Jeevan Neduncheziyan and Purav Raja and Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vignesh Peranamallur. Both the teams made an exit in the Round of 16.