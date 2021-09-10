Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund and Yuki Bhambri to miss India's David Cup clash against Finland

Sumit Nagal, who featured in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has surprisingly pulled his name out of the Indian squad for the upcoming Davis Cup World Cup group stage match against Finland. In fact, he decided to skip the tournament on his doctor’s advice, who instructed the Tennis star not to play on hard courts, owing to his hip injury. However, his name was present on the entry list of the Pekao Challenge, a tournament beginning on September 13.