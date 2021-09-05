US Open | India's Rohan Bopanna & Ivan Dodig Make it to pre-quarters in men's doubles

India doubles player Rohan Bopanna, and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig have made it to the pre-quarters of the US Open 2021 on Sunday. Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the competition after the likes of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina crashed out in their women's doubles matches.

Ace India tennis player Rohan Bopanna, along with his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig, has moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's doubles competition on Sunday. The duo secured a three-set win over the pair of Hugo Nys of Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech of France.

The 14th seeded pair of Bopanna and Dodig won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over their unseeded rivals in close to two hours.

They now face fourth seeds Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of the Great Britain, who had went on to play in the finals of the Australian Open earlier in the year.

Bopanna is the lone Indian in the US Open after Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, both exited from the women's doubles after losing their first round matches. Mirza had also lost her first round mixed doubles match with partner Rajeev Ram.

As far as the singles competition is concerned, none of the Indians could make it to the main draw. But Serbian Novak Djokovic has moved a step closer to clinch a rather impossible calendar slam, after he beat Japanese Kei Nishikori 6-7(4) 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in three hours and 32 minutes.

Djokovic is also in line to surpass maestro Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in the list of most Grand Slam trophies. He is just four victories away to become second man in the Open Era, after Rod Laver in 1969, to complete a calendar slam.